Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This year’s Kentucky Derby was supposed to take place Saturday, but had to be push backed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

You still can have some fun on “Derby Day,” though.

NBC will air a virtual event which will feature 13 Triple Crown winners competing against one another. American Pharoah will race, as will Seattle Slew and Justify.

The Kentucky Derby also is taking donations and will match every dollar up to $1 million. All proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief.

But would it really be a Kentucky Derby event if you couldn’t check out the odds and make your bet on who you think will be the winner? You also can do that, and the winner will receive a pretty awesome experience.

Here are the latest odds, along with the year each Triple Crown winner won, via Courier Journal:

1. Affirmed, 1978, Odds: 5-1

2. Assault, 1946, Odds: 20-1

3. Secretariat, 1973, Odds: 7-2

4. Sir Barton, 1919, Odds: 20-1

5. Seattle Slew, 1977, Odds: 5-1

6. American Pharoah, 2015, Odds: 6-1

7. Gallant Fox, 1930, Odds: 20-1

8. Citation, 1948, Odds: 4-1

9. War Admiral, 1937, Odds: 8-1

10. Whirlaway, 1941, Odds: 6-1

11. Count Fleet, 1943, Odds: 6-1

12. Justify, 2018, Odds: 15-1

13. Omaha, 1935, Odds: 20-1

Thumbnail photo via Jim Owens/USA TODAY Sports Images