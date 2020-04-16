Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready to get “Rowdy,” IndyCar fans?

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch will participate in Saturday’s iRacing IndyCar Challenge race at virtual Twin Ring Motegi. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is the latest NASCAR driver to the virtual open-wheel series a shot, following Jimmie Johnson, who competed in the first two races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who finished third last weekend.

Busch, like Johnson and Earnhardt, has competed in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series amid the COVID-19-induced suspension of the 2020 season.

Here’s a look at the digital racer Busch will bring to the iRacing IndyCar Challenge:

😲What have we here! Ready to get after it this Saturday in the virtual No. 51 @RowdyEnergy Dallara. Tune in Saturday 2:30pm ET Live on NBCSN #INDYCARChallenge pic.twitter.com/yMVLTDdMe8 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) April 15, 2020

The INDYCAR @iRacing Challenge heads international on Saturday to virtual Twin Ring Motegi for the Firestone 175. Check out this week's Entry List. Link Here: https://t.co/0o9GO26ruW#INDYCAR // #INDYCARChallenge@motegi_english // @FirestoneRacing — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 16, 2020

Earnhardt will not participate this weekend, opening up a spot for Busch.

Here’s some context:

I was invited. I decided to skip this weekend so that a current full time cup driver could race instead. I was hoping my decision might eventually convince Fox/iRacing to let everyone race. Bristol format should be used this Sunday at Richmond IMO. 2 Heats. Main. Everyone races. https://t.co/JCI2O0EraZ — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) April 16, 2020

Will Busch throw a temper tantrum if something goes wrong Saturday afternoon? Probably. Will it be entertaining? Definitely.

The Firestone 175 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images