Are you ready to get “Rowdy,” IndyCar fans?

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch will participate in Saturday’s iRacing IndyCar Challenge race at virtual Twin Ring Motegi. The Joe Gibbs Racing star is the latest NASCAR driver to the virtual open-wheel series a shot, following Jimmie Johnson, who competed in the first two races, and Dale Earnhardt Jr., who finished third last weekend.

Busch, like Johnson and Earnhardt, has competed in the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series amid the COVID-19-induced suspension of the 2020 season.

Here’s a look at the digital racer Busch will bring to the iRacing IndyCar Challenge:

Earnhardt will not participate this weekend, opening up a spot for Busch.

Here’s some context:

Will Busch throw a temper tantrum if something goes wrong Saturday afternoon? Probably. Will it be entertaining? Definitely.

The Firestone 175 is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images