The New England Patriots traded out of the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft to draft Kyle Dugger with the 37th-overall pick Friday night.

And the safety seems excited to be part of one of the league’s most storied franchises.

The newest member of the Patriots took to Twitter after being drafted in the second round and shared a simple message.

God is good! — Kyle Dugger (@KingDugg_3) April 25, 2020

Dugger didn’t start full-time until his senior year of high school, and he was a Division II prospect out of Lenoir-Rhyne. The selection was pretty on brand for Bill Belichick (with the help of his dog, Nike) to select a defensive back in the second round. But Dugger has the traits to turn out to be a solid NFL player.

