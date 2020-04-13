Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson will not be competing in iRacing anytime soon.

iRacing announced Monday that it had indefinitely suspended Larson for uttering a racial slur during a live event streamed online Sunday night. The league deemed the comment “both offensive and inappropriate” in nature.

“iRacing considers itself to be a welcome and inclusive community for racing enthusiast all around the world,” iRacing said. “We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streams online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service.”

NASCAR also has indefinitely suspended Larson due to his comment. He has since apologized.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images