Kyle Larson will not be competing in iRacing anytime soon.
iRacing announced Monday that it had indefinitely suspended Larson for uttering a racial slur during a live event streamed online Sunday night. The league deemed the comment “both offensive and inappropriate” in nature.
“iRacing considers itself to be a welcome and inclusive community for racing enthusiast all around the world,” iRacing said. “We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streams online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service.”
— iRacing.com (@iRacing) April 13, 2020
NASCAR also has indefinitely suspended Larson due to his comment. He has since apologized.
MORE eNASCAR: Danica Patrick Reflects On Trip To Peru (And Escape) With Aaron Rodgers
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images