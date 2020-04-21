Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson doesn’t want people to read too much into his latest viral tweet.

Jackson sent shockwaves around the sports world over the weekend for his Twitter exchange with Donald Trump. After the President of the United States lauded the Baltimore Ravens selecting Jackson in the first round two years ago, the reigning NFL MVP responded by quote-tweeting Trump’s compliment with “Truzz Trump.”

The 23-year-old offered some clarity about the now-infamous tweet while speaking with the media via video call Tuesday afternoon.

Lamar Jackson said he tweeted “Truzz Trump” to the President because he was appreciative of Trump indicating he was a good pick. “I don’t know why it got blown up like that,” Jackson said. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 21, 2020

A social media back-and-forth between Trump and one of the best football players in the world? Yeah, Jackson probably shouldn’t be surprised by it being “blown up.”

In another Jackson-related news, the star signal-caller revealed he’ll be featured on the cover of “Madden 21.”

