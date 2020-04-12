Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when Vontae Davis retired from the NFL?

Of course you do. It was back in 2018, and the former Buffalo Bills cornerback had just signed a one-year deal with the team.

However, he didn’t last even close to a full year.

The two-time Pro Bowler decided that after getting through all of training camp and the entire preseason, he couldn’t handle two more quarters of the Bills’ second game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. He decided at halftime to hang up the cleats and head home to catch the rest of the game on his couch.

Wednesday night, Davis’ former teammates LeSean McCoy and Tre’Davious White hilariously recapped what that day was like from their perspective.

“He had just made a big stop on third down,” White relayed. “He put his fist up and got the crowd pumped up and everything. So we got to the sideline.

“You know what I mean, the offense going, so we about to punt. Coach was like, ‘Y’all get ready,’ and he was like ‘Yeah, I’m done young bull.’ I looked, I was like ‘hold on.’ He was like ‘Yeah, this my last go round.’ I was like, ‘what do you mean, oh, this is gonna be your last year?’ He was like ‘Nah, this is gonna be my last game. I’m done, man.”

You can watch the full conversation here. It includes some language not suitable for children.

This retelling is hilarious enough, but White’s high-pitched impression of Davis is even better.

