Bill Belichick isn’t one for social media, but his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, still shared a heartfelt message via Instagram on Thursday in celebration of the New England Patriots coach’s 68th birthday.

Holliday posted two photos — one from Belichick’s younger days and one of the couple hugging after Super Bowl LIII — along with a touching caption that encapsulates their special relationship.

The caption reads: “Happy Birthday to the love of my life!!!! This smile … it captured my heart a long time ago! The sincerity! The genuineness! And all the fun we have together! Can’t wait to make more memories!! Happy 68!! ❣️❣️❣️ #ThrowbackThursday #HappyBirthday”

Belichick became New England’s head coach before the 2000 season, and the rest, of course, is history. The Patriots since have won six Super Bowl titles, with Belichick cementing himself as arguably the greatest NFL coach of all time.

April 16 is special in more ways than one for Belichick and the Patriots, as it also marks the anniversary of New England selecting quarterback Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images