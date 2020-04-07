Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Like most of us, Jayson Tatum is starting to get a little bored during quarantine.

The Boston Celtics star has resorted to reviewing some of his old practice film from his days at Duke. Tatum on Monday narrated some of the practices, and the results, which he shared on Snapchat, were rather humorous.

Take a look:

I could listen to Jayson Tatum talk through his Duke practice film all day. “Damn, Jay. You goin crazy.” pic.twitter.com/XKEaVli6yl — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) April 7, 2020

Hey, it’s probably more productive than watching episodes of “Tiger King.”

When — or if — Tatum and the rest of the NBA will resume the 2019-20 season remains to be seen. However, recent reports indicate the league wants to crown a champion by Labor Day Weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images