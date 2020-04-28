Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the death of former player Michael Robinson at age 61.

A boyhood Reds supporter, Robinson joined the club from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 1983, following previous spells at Preston North End — where he began to make his name — and Manchester City.

Recruited to provide back-up to Ian Rush, he clocked up 42 appearances in his first season, as Joe Fagan led the side to an historic treble of league title, European Cup and League Cup.

After debuting in the Charity Shield at Wembley Stadium, the striker opened his goalscoring account on his 10th outing with a brace against Odense at Anfield and netted a hat-trick in the league at West Ham United two weeks later.

He went on to score 12 times in all competitions across the campaign, helping Liverpool to clinch the First Division for a third successive year, and was a substitute in the League Cup final — subsequently won after a replay with Everton — and the European Cup showpiece.

Michael entered the action in the 95th minute as Fagan’s charges defeated AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico after extra-time and penalties to lift Old Big Ears for the fourth time.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com