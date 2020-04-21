The Los Angeles Chargers officially have a new look for their new stadium.

The Chargers, after no shortage of buildup, finally unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday.

Here’s a better look at the entire set of uniforms for the Chargers.

It’s safe to say the Chargers’ players will or already do love the new duds. The team released this video Sunday showing players past and present getting their first peek at the new jerseys.

They probably won’t be alone in those reactions.

More NFL: Patriots Unveil ‘New’ Uniforms For 2020 Season