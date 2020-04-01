Bill Belichick is known for being a little unconventional — not telling the media anything, his infamous “do your job” philosophy, the sleeveless hoodies, etc.

But this unique coaching style could be a match made in Heaven for one quarterback in free agency.

There’s been a lot of speculation about who will be the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback this season after Tom Brady’s departure. Jarrett Stidham currently sits atop the team’s depth chart, with Brian Hoyer behind him.

Bringing in a big-name QB remains a possibility. The chances of Cam Newton joining New England have been widely discussed since the Carolina Panthers released the quarterback. And the Patriots even could consider a trade for Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is, however, another name that’s been floated around in NFL free agency quite a bit: Jameis Winston.

ESPN’s Louis Riddick believes Belichick’s tough coaching style could be exactly what Winston needs.

“I don’t think the New England Patriots are going to sign him,” Riddick prefaced Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up!” “But I believe … ultimately that’s the kind of place that Jameis needs to go: to a team that will absolutely hold him to the highest level of accountability that he’s ever been held to.

“Because, you know, up there they don’t play when it comes to that kind of thing. You turn over a football there, Bill will cut you in the middle of a game. He will probably tell you to go in the locker room and get undressed and just go ahead and get an Uber and get out of town. That’s the kind of place he needs to go to.”

During the 2019 campaign, Winston became the first player in NFL history to join the 30-for-30 club, indicating the quarterback threw 30 or more touchdown passes (33) and interceptions (30) in a single season. The Bucs, of course, moved on from Winston this offseason when they agreed to a two-year deal with Brady.

While there’s no doubt 30 picks in one season isn’t a great look for the free agent, that’s precisely why Riddick thinks Belichick could help Winston get back on track.

“I think that’s maybe what would be the best thing for Jameis,” Riddick continued. “Because then you would actually find out, ‘OK, are my mistakes correctable? Are my downfalls correctable, or aren’t they? And am I willing to do whatever’s necessary to actually reach my potential that everybody thought I could reach when I got drafted out of Florida State?’ ”

Where would you rather see Jameis Winston play: New England or Pittsburgh? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/mZ4Jqjd6WI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 1, 2020

Winston currently is ranked No. 2 among quarterbacks available in NFL free agency, per ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images