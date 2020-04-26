Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL Draft had special musical performances lined up for Day 3, but one act received mixed reactions.

Country recording artist Luke Bryan performed his hit song, “Play It Again,” from his home for NFL Draft viewers Saturday afternoon. Of course, Twitter users had plenty to say about the performance, both good and bad.

Here are some of the bad:

Imagine working your whole life to get drafted and instead of announcing your name ESPN has Luke Bryan singing a country song over zoom — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 25, 2020

Me: “Nothing can stop me from watching this draft. Nothing!” ESPN: Here’s Luke Bryan performing his new song Me: pic.twitter.com/D78KWmQT2c — Jonathon Kamuf (@JonathonKamuf) April 25, 2020

I’d trade a draft pick to get Luke Bryan to not play a song. — Matt Conner (@MattConnerAA) April 25, 2020

Seahawks:Pick is in

ESPN: here’s Luke Bryan

Me: pic.twitter.com/Ejhj6U8aDr — Dak Hill (@DangerDak15) April 25, 2020

Here are some (kinda) good tweets in support of Bryan’s musical performance:

#NFLDraft and i said Play it again @LukeBryanOnline — Jaime Ramírez (@jaimekz) April 25, 2020

Luke Bryan is the biggest thing in country music so he’s obviously doing something right! — Brittany (@brittylovesluke) April 25, 2020

Whether or not you like Bryan, Twitter made sure to share its feelings on the situation.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images