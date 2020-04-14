Marcus Stroman is pissed at Kyle Larson — and who could blame him?

On Tuesday, the New York Mets pitcher challenged Larson to a fight over the NASCAR driver using a racial slur during an iRacing event Sunday night. Larson, who could be heard saying the N-word during his Twitch stream, was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing on Tuesday. NASCAR and iRacing both announced indefinite suspensions of the 27-year-old driver Monday morning.

“He should never be allowed to race again in NASCAR,” Stroman tweeted. “Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career… I’ll fight this man in a UFC event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon!”

He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career…I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon! https://t.co/lZ4Hg1fxsw — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2020

It’s unclear whether Stroman was serious, though that isn’t really the point.

Where Larson’s professional racing career goes from here remains to be seen. Even if the California native, who also owns World of Outlaws Sprint car team, at some point returns to NASCAR racing, his reputation might be damaged beyond repair.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images