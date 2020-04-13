Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark Cuban: entrepreneur, Dallas Mavericks owner and … President of the United States of America?

The 61-year-old apparently is weighing the idea ahead of the 2020 election in November when president Donald Trump is expected to take on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“You just never know,” Cuban said on the latest edition of “FOX News Sunday.” “… I never would have considered it prior to a month ago but now things are changing rapidly and dramatically. … I’m not saying no but it’s not something that I’m actively pursuing. I’m just keeping the door open.”

That said, the likelihood of him running remains slim.

“As it is today, I’d say probably not, that it’s not going to happen. But again, so much can change,” he added. “You just never know. This is not something we’ve seen before. This is obviously a unique set of circumstances and so I’m just not going to say no. You just don’t know what can happen between now and November.”



This isn’t the first time Cuban has considered running for president. Cuban weighed a similar run during the 2016 election, but ultimately backed off.

Cuban was one of the first owners to step up amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing a plan to pay all hourly employees through the league’s 30-day hiatus shortly after the NBA indefinitely suspended the 2019-20 season.

Will he follow through with a presidential run this time around, however? Only time will tell.

