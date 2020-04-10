Will the NBA’s 2019-20 season resume following the COVID-19 crisis?

The answer to that question still remains unclear, but Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban still is confident the season will be salvaged.

“If things really go our way, it’s not inconceivable to me — and this is me being hopeful and not being scientific — that we could potentially play games in early June,” Cuban told 93.7 The Fan on Thursday.

Cuban has been vocal about his thoughts surrounding when the NBA might return, though the goalposts have shifted a bit since his initial comments. The 61-year-old initially suggested mid-May for a possible start date before backing off those comments a week later.

But Cuban has a new opinion as of Thursday, which he says is based on science.

“I think we’re coming back (this season),” Cuban said. “I can’t tell you exactly when, but this is purely a science and doctors thing. My attitude always is it’s not about if the glass is half empty or half full, it’s who’s pouring the water. In this particular case, it’s the scientists pouring the water.

“All I know from all the science and everything that I’m reading, I think we’re making enough advances that several of them will come through so we can start planning what a comeback would look like. I’m a big believer in American exceptionalism, and everything I’m starting to hear in terms of the science is coming along and the medical advances that we’re making to fight this thing makes me very positive.

‘If I had to bet, and this is more a guess than a bet, I’d say early June is when you see teams start to take the field and maybe play games just for television.”

It’s been nearly a month since the NBA indefinitely suspended the season over the coronavirus outbreak. So guess or not, it’s something for NBA fans to hang on to.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images