It’s National Siblings Day, and Emerson Lotzia is recognizing one pair of Boston athletes who just so happen to also be twins.

As part of the holiday, the New England Patriots made a pretty entertaining video for defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty. And while that got Lotzia’s attention Friday, so too did a video from the twin brothers on social media that encouraged people to donate blood amid a national shortage.

For more, check out Lotzia’s “LOTZ of Likes” segment in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images