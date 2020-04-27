Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake Fromm, at least for most, was not regarded as a first-, or even second-round quarterback. But the fifth round did seem low.

It was clear going into the weekend that Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts were the top guys. But things got a little more unpredictable with the mid-round talents like Fromm and Jacob Eason. The latter went to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round, while the former landed with the Buffalo Bills in the fifth.

Many were wondering why the Georgia product kept slipping, and in his weekly mailbag for ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio explained why. But in doing so, he took a shot at Fromm’s agency (CAA) and, in turn, the quarterback himself.

“Sometimes, there’s a prospect who gets more hype than he deserves,” Florio wrote in response to a question about why Fromm fell so far. “Sometimes, that’s a result of the fact that he’s represented by an agency that also represents more than a few people who are in position to hype him in the media.

“Sometimes, the evaluators fall for it. Sometimes, they don’t.

“Sometimes, that’s all that needs to be said.”

Translation: He doesn’t think Fromm is that good, his agency was trying to hype him up as good and evaluators didn’t buy it.

Regardless of the reason Fromm ultimately fell, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is happy he landed with Buffalo — which entered the draft with three quarterbacks, Josh Allen among them.

