Things got a bit emotional during the Zoom call some members of the 2011 Boston Bruins squad held while they watched Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Of course, there were some chirps, stories from that season and Patrice Bergeron confirming he indeed got bit by Alex Burrows in Game 1. But Milan Lucic took a minute to give Tim Thomas some much-deserved praise.

“I haven’t seen Timmy T in a long time,” Lucic said. “You were the MVP of the series. … A tank. … I appreciate what you did that year. I love you, man. Cheers.”

The team then raised their glasses to salute the former Vezina Trophy winner.

Thomas, who was a brick wall during the series, certainly looked as if he appreciated the kind words.

