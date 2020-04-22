Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Milan Lucic dump trucked Ryan Miller on Nov. 12, 2011 when the then-Buffalo Sabres goalie was out of crease during a game against the Boston Bruins.

There was plenty of backlash, mainly because Lucic wasn’t suspended despite having a disciplinary hearing.

Some of the 2011 Bruins squad got together over Zoom on Tuesday to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks and that very hit came up during the call.

“He shouldn’t have been standing there,” Lucic said. “Stay in your crease, no?”

“You ruined their entire season that year,” Chris Kelly said.

“You ruined their entire organization,” Andrew Ference added.

But if you ask Lucic, it all worked out for Buffalo in the end.

“It got them (Jack) Eichel so it worked out.”

Eichel was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and has been a welcome addition to the Sabres. But we’re sure some fans still won’t forget about the Miller hit.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images