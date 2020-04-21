Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been five years since Mike Napoli was a member of the Boston Red Sox. But that hasn’t stopped anyone from forgetting about his facial hair.

The former first baseman sported an epic beard while in Boston. So much so the 2013 World Series team would pull on it (and Jonny Gomes’, too) after a home run or scoring a run.

MLB.com decided to rank one player from each team as the one with the “most epic facial hair.” Here’s why:

“Arguably the most bearded member of the Red Sox’s beard-led 2013 World Series team, Napoli seems to be spending all of his energy post-retirement on growing the thing even longer.”

Can’t argue with that.

If you’ve caught Napoli on any of NESN’s Red Sox pre and postgame shows, then you know how long It’s gotten since his retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports