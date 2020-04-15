Major League Baseball is guaranteeing pay to all full-time employees of its main office through May.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a memo to league employees Tuesday that the senior staff will be taking a large pay cut and pay would be guaranteed through at least May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The senior staff will reduce their pay by an average of 35% to maintain employee wages.
