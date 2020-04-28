Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Boston Red Sox fans put their collective faith in Garrett Crochet one day soon?

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo predicts the Red Sox will select the University of Tennessee pitcher in the first round of the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft. The Red Sox own the 17th overall pick, and Mayo suspects Boston will downplay concerns over Crochet’s health and target him due to his high upside.

“If questions about the injury that sidelined him before the shutdown are answered, he could either go much earlier than this or be a huge steal because his stuff is legit,” Mayo wrote Monday in his mock-draft.

The Milwaukee Brewers picked Crochet in the 34th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. Instead of joining Milwaukee, he took his talents to Tennessee, where he went 10-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 132 innings over two-plus college-baseball seasons.

The 2020 MLB Draft will be unique, as MLB and the MLB Players Association reportedly agreed to shorten it from 40 rounds to just five. The draft is expected to take place in July.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images