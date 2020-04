Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this episode of The TC & Jerry Podcast, Tom Caron and Jerry Remy discuss MLB’s punishment for the Boston Red Sox for sign stealing in 2018.

They also discuss the league’s various options in starting by late June/early July and what positives can come from playing in empty stadiums. Finally, the duo discuss their memories of the 2004 Red Sox postseason run as NESN re-airs every playoff win each night over the next week.