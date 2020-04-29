Will we see baseball this season?

The Major League Baseball season has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the league reportedly is “increasingly confident” baseball will be played this season, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

As of right now, nothing is official but this most certainly is a good sign and good news during a time in which we definitely all need some. Baseball and hockey both also could be returning, as well, as both are set to potentially open practice facilities for some teams with restrictions in the coming weeks.

