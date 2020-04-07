Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball apparently wants us to know that while there might be some truth to Jeff Passan’s report, it’s far from a sure thing.

Heads turned overnight Monday into Tuesday when the ESPN MLB insider reported the league was eyeing a plan that would start the 2020 regular season as soon as May and would result in games being played without fans in greater Phoenix.

Playing in one location without fans is an idea that’s been kicked around for the NHL and NBA, but neither of those leagues seemed to gain traction with the idea like MLB did.

Well, on Tuesday morning, MLB issued a response to the report.

MLB released a statement on the reported plan to hold games in Arizona: pic.twitter.com/ESYzJrTu6H — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 7, 2020

It’s not too shocking the league decided to try and make clear this idea is in its infancy, and not one MLB is completely banking on.

