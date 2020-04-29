Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At this point, we should almost expect events happening within the next few weeks and months will get postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Especially those expecting large crowds, such as the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony. And that’s reportedly what is happening.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the induction ceremony scheduled for July 24-26 will be postponed until 2021. An official announcement is expected this week.

“The Hall of Fame is scheduled to meet this week with their board members before finalizing a decision, but with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the country — with 292,000 cases in New York — there is little choice but to push it back a year and combine the two Hall of Fame classes,” Nightengale wrote.

Both Larry Walker and Derek Jeter were elected into the 2020 Hall of Fame class. But they will need to wait a year to make their speeches and see their plaques as they forever will be enshrined in Cooperstown.

It’s certainly a tough call to make. But with New York having a plethora of cases, it’s (unfortunately) the right one.

