Major League Baseball and its players association reportedly reached an agreement about how to proceed with the 2020 season.

Those terms, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, included that Opening Day won’t happen until bans are lifted on mass gatherings that limit the ability to play in front of fans.

Now, it appears that starting without spectators is being considered after all, according to a report by Joel Sherman of the New York Post citing two team executives.

“By a matter of weeks, we will be able to play games without crowds (before we can play games) with them,” one executive told Sherman. Another said, “I think the only way we play, at least initially, is without fans.”

For now, MLB has suspended operations until mid-May, at least, but a rumor about starting the season on July 4 is being floated around.

But if the league is serious about getting in as close to 162 games as it can, doing it with no fans at first probably is the way to go.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images