The Texas Rangers are down a player before the 2020 season even begins.

James Jones tore the patella tendon in his right knee Monday after tripping on one of his son’s toys, per MLB.com’s TR Sullivan. Jones reportedly had surgery on his knee Wednesday to repair the damage.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, however, Jones is expected to miss the entire 2020 season.

Rangers LHP James Jones tore the patella tendon in his right knee on Monday. Injury occurred when he tripped on one of his son’s toys and fell. He had surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined until spring training 2021. — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) April 2, 2020

Jones entered Major League Baseball as a centerfielder but has been exploring the idea of pitching over the last few seasons. The southpaw honed his craft with the Rangers’ Double-A and Triple-A teams in 2019, posting a 2-1 record and 2.47 ERA in 45 appearances between both squads.

The Rangers had been in Surprise, Ariz. for spring training until the league suspended the preseason and postponed Opening Day on March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have been at home, where Jones presumably was when the injury occurred, since.

