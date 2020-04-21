Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eduardo Rodriguez will look to end his “MLB: The Show” Players League struggles Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher is 2-10 through his first 12 matchups in the virtual league. Rodriguez, like 29 other players, is representing his team in the 29-game virtual season to be played out on the best baseball video game you can find.

The Venezuelan lefty has five more matchups scheduled for Tuesday night.

Here are Rodriguez’s next four opponents:

— David Dahl, OF (COL)

— Hunter Pence, OF (SF)

— Tommy Kahnle, P (NYY)

— Lucas Giolito, P (CWS)

— Niko Goodrum, IF (DET)

There are many (perhaps too many) ways to stream the Players League. If you want to watch Rodriguez’s games, the easiest way is to head over to his personal Twitch account.

Here’s how to watch Rodriguez’s “MLB: The Show” Players League matchups:

When: Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET

Live stream: Twitch

Thumbnail photo via Derik Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images