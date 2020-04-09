Understanding why expectations for Yoan Moncada are sky-high is easy to understand.

MLB.com reporters Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Mike Rosenbaum named the Chicago White Sox infielder as the Boston Red Sox’s most hyped second-base prospect in the past 20 years Wednesday in a column. Scouts considered Moncada one of Cuba’s biggest-ever gems, and the Red Sox beat out the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodger sand other rivals in a 2015 bidding war for his services. He quickly rose through Boston’s farm system and played in eight games for the Red Sox in 2016 before they sent him to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade that offseason.

“Dustin Pedroia and Mookie Betts were highly regarded prospects but significantly underrated compared to what they would become as big leaguers,” Callis, Mayo and Rosenbaum wrote. “By contrast, Moncada was viewed as an elite talent, which is why he landed a record $31.5 million bonus from the Red Sox in March 2015. He ended the ’16 season as MLB Pipeline’s No. 1 prospect before going to the White Sox that December as the cornerstone of a package for Chris Sale.”

Moncada made an American League-leading 21 errors in 2018 in 148 games as the White Sox’s starting second baseman. The team moved him to third base in 2019, where he reduced his errors to 15 in 128 games. He also developed into a formidable hitter last season, boasting a .315 batting average, with 25 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .915 OPS.

Moncada will turn 25 next month and has plenty of time to justify the hype with which he burst onto the MLB scene.

