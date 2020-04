Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN’s My Story series has been transformed to podcast form.

Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez is the first in the interview series to be available digitally. In Episode 1 of the Red Sox My Story Podcast, Martinez shares his journey from growing up in Miami to reaching the highest levels of Major League Baseball. NESN’s Jahmai Webster hosts as you get an inside look at the life of J.D. Martinez.

Listen to this week’s episode above, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.