Jeff Gordon hasn’t taken a checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway since 2007. But the NASCAR legend, who retired in 2017, will look to end that drought Sunday afternoon.

Obviously, there’s a catch.

Gordon will make his iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series debut in Sunday’s Geico 70 at virtual Talladega. The 48-year-old was part of FOX’s coverage for the first four Pro Invitational Series races, which have helped NASCAR fans find respite amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear whether he’ll pull double-duty Sunday afternoon, as Clint Bowyer so successfully did last weekend.

“Man, I’m gonna give it a try,” Gordon said Saturday. “Coming out of retirement boys!”

.@JeffGordonWeb IS GOING IRACING AT @TalladegaSuperS!! Sunday at 1p ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App. pic.twitter.com/TOQ6uCkJS5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 23, 2020

It’s unclear whether Gordon will run his iconic Rainbow Warrior car, but he definitely should.

Sunday’s iRacing event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the last two races.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images