Jeff Gordon hasn’t taken a checkered flag at Talladega Superspeedway since 2007. But the NASCAR legend, who retired in 2017, will look to end that drought Sunday afternoon.
Obviously, there’s a catch.
Gordon will make his iRacing eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series debut in Sunday’s Geico 70 at virtual Talladega. The 48-year-old was part of FOX’s coverage for the first four Pro Invitational Series races, which have helped NASCAR fans find respite amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unclear whether he’ll pull double-duty Sunday afternoon, as Clint Bowyer so successfully did last weekend.
“Man, I’m gonna give it a try,” Gordon said Saturday. “Coming out of retirement boys!”
It’s unclear whether Gordon will run his iconic Rainbow Warrior car, but he definitely should.
Sunday’s iRacing event is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the last two races.
