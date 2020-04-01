Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 pandemic could force one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR history to postpone his retirement.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson planned to call it a career after this season. But, with the NASCAR schedule in limbo due to the coronavirus outbreak, Johnson isn’t ruling out a potential return in 2021.

“I don’t know,” Johnson recently told For The Win. “I wouldn’t know yet.”

Ally, Johnson’s primary sponsor, is signed on to support the No. 48 car through 2023. Furthermore, Hendrick Motorsports still hasn’t announced a replacement for the 44-year-old.

“Honestly, I feel like Mr. Hendrick doesn’t want to see me step away yet, Ally is signed up through 2023 — there are all these things that are there that I think would give me the opportunity to do it.

“But I haven’t had any of those discussions. I think the opportunity could be there for me. We’ll just have to see how things unfold.”

Obviously, there is nothing good about the coronavirus or what it currently is doing to the world. But, for racing fans, there might be a silver lining to be found.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images