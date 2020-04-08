With the 2020 season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR fans are left largely clueless as to when racing will resume. Although NASCAR itself still doesn’t know when the season will kick back into gear, executives nevertheless have tossed around ideas for what a restart might look like.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern on Tuesday published a series of tweets containing information about NASCAR’s ongoing deliberations. Most notably, Stern shared four potential schedules for a restart.

They are:

— Eight-week delay (start May 9 at Martinsville Speedway)
— 10-week delay (start May 24 with Coca-Cola 600)
— 12-week delay (unclear, might be at Texas Motor Speedway)
— 15-week delay (schedule might stretch into December)

Here’s all the information from Stern:

Obviously, the safety of drivers, crews, fans and, really, everyone, remains the No. 1 priority. Still, it’s an encouraging sign that NASCAR is preparing for multiple scenarios.

In the meantime, iRacing’s Pro Invitational Series has been a major success with motorsports fans needing to scratch the itch.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images