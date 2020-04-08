Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2020 season suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR fans are left largely clueless as to when racing will resume. Although NASCAR itself still doesn’t know when the season will kick back into gear, executives nevertheless have tossed around ideas for what a restart might look like.

Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern on Tuesday published a series of tweets containing information about NASCAR’s ongoing deliberations. Most notably, Stern shared four potential schedules for a restart.

They are:

— Eight-week delay (start May 9 at Martinsville Speedway)

— 10-week delay (start May 24 with Coca-Cola 600)

— 12-week delay (unclear, might be at Texas Motor Speedway)

— 15-week delay (schedule might stretch into December)

Here’s all the information from Stern:

.@NASCAR has been in discussions with track execs over the logistics of running races with no fans, a further indication of what may be the most likely scenario to get the sport re-started. ➖ NASCAR may have to develop a rapid testing plan for those allowed in shops/garages. pic.twitter.com/QnVAlTOYPS — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 7, 2020

.@NASCAR has drawn up at least four potential schedules to get the sport re-started: 1) Eight-week delay (start at Martinsville).

2) 10-week (start at Coke 600, as @TheAthletic first reported).

3) 12-week (unclear but could be Texas).

4) 15-week (Schedule may go into December). pic.twitter.com/iQh4Gix0Ce — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 7, 2020

.@NASCAR has started surveying its fan council about when they would be comfortable going back to sporting events following the coronavirus pandemic. ➖ This comes as the league considers potentially starting back up with no fans for the first handful of events. pic.twitter.com/2wqmFuYH3P — Adam Stern (@A_S12) April 7, 2020

Obviously, the safety of drivers, crews, fans and, really, everyone, remains the No. 1 priority. Still, it’s an encouraging sign that NASCAR is preparing for multiple scenarios.

In the meantime, iRacing’s Pro Invitational Series has been a major success with motorsports fans needing to scratch the itch.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images