Don’t be surprised if Clint Bowyer slides into the broadcast booth once his racing career ends.
The veteran driver finished dead-last in Sunday’s eNASCAR race at virtual Richmond Raceway, eventually watching William Byron win his second straight iRacing Pro Invitational Series event. However, the ever-entertaining Bowyer still managed to be the story of the day for NASCAR fans.
Bowyer participated in FOX’s broadcast throughout the race, and provided some truly hilarious commentary. His back-and-forths with Jeff Gordon were particularly amusing.
Here are some of the highlights:
When you miss qualifying because you had to use the bathroom. 😂 @ClintBowyer | #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/woeqMbdHog
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020
Oh no. @ClintBowyer and @BubbaWallace got together … again. 😳 pic.twitter.com/myahAcnfzx
— eNASCAR (@NASCAR) April 19, 2020
He may be done for the day, but he's still giving us TV GOLD.@ClintBowyer | @JeffGordonWeb pic.twitter.com/2Ja6YszNoo
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020
Don't ever try to get between @LarryMac28 and his strategy reports, y'all.
Everything about this interaction is great. @ClintBowyer | @JeffGordonWeb | @KevinHarvick | @mikejoy500 pic.twitter.com/hnfMVAveis
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020
.@WilliamByron wins another #ProInvitationalSeries event and a trip to the junkyard with @ClintBowyer. Pretty solid day for No. 24.@JeffGordonWeb | @iRacing pic.twitter.com/82dVdgToqC
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020
NASCAR fans couldn’t get enough of Bowyer, and many hope he participates in next week’s broadcast as well.
Check out these reactions:
Bowyer and Gordon in the studio reacting to Preece and Dibenedetto 😅
These are the moments that make this iRacing series great.
— Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) April 19, 2020
TEMPERS FLARIN 🔥🔥🔥
Bowyer encouraging a fight between Preece and Dibenedetto is beautiful television. #ProInvitationalSeries
— Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) April 19, 2020
@ClintBowyer you’re the best thing on TV!! Thanks for the enjoyment!!
— greg sellars (@g7eg66) April 19, 2020
#clintBowyer. Take them out to the junk yard. Pull a part. And video it.
— boone (@boone97829719) April 19, 2020
@JeffGordonWeb @ClintBowyer I think you right! #Jeff should race next week! Bowyer do the booth!!! @NASCAR @NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/xU9jV43C1X
— Mike Gibson (@NitZR_GenRL) April 19, 2020
Clint Bowyer, make us a favor: STAY IN THE BOOTH! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 #eNASCAR #iRacing
— David (Gastón) Perticarari (@TeamPerticarari) April 19, 2020
Alright @iRacing/@NASCARONFOX, how about we swap @ClintBowyer and @JeffGordonWeb’s roles for next week’s race @TalladegaSuperS? Jeff behind the wheel, Clint in the booth.
— Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) April 19, 2020
Thanks for your interesting commentary This Bud’s for you
— tony salvato (@30pack3) April 19, 2020
@ClintBowyer #ProInvitationalSeries commentary is what this country needs right now 😂😂😂
— Andy Player (@nehi6) April 19, 2020
If anything comes from this #nascar iracing it’s becoming clearer and clearer @NASCARONFOX needs to get @ClintBowyer in the booth with @JeffGordonWeb
— Kris Lewko (@Krislewko87) April 19, 2020
Is it wrong that I'm having more fun watching @NASCARONFOX #iRacing than I do watching real races? I love all the commentary and light-hearted banter. I also love seeing @DaleJr and Bobby Labonte race again. Thank you all for keeping us entertained. Especially you @ClintBowyer 😂
— Kathy (@Misz_Wilkes) April 19, 2020
Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race was just the latest example of iRacing and NASCAR teaming up to help motorsports fans scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The races, which began after the 2020 season screeched to a halt, have been entertaining, and the broadcasts as informative as they’ve been all-around enjoyable.
The Pro Invitational Series will continue next Sunday at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. No word yet on whether Bowyer plans to lend his broadcasting chops.
More Motorsports: NASCAR Reportedly Considering These Four Schedules To Restart 2020 Season
Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images