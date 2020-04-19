Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Don’t be surprised if Clint Bowyer slides into the broadcast booth once his racing career ends.

The veteran driver finished dead-last in Sunday’s eNASCAR race at virtual Richmond Raceway, eventually watching William Byron win his second straight iRacing Pro Invitational Series event. However, the ever-entertaining Bowyer still managed to be the story of the day for NASCAR fans.

Bowyer participated in FOX’s broadcast throughout the race, and provided some truly hilarious commentary. His back-and-forths with Jeff Gordon were particularly amusing.

Here are some of the highlights:

When you miss qualifying because you had to use the bathroom. 😂 @ClintBowyer | #ProInvitationalSeries pic.twitter.com/woeqMbdHog — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

He may be done for the day, but he's still giving us TV GOLD.@ClintBowyer | @JeffGordonWeb pic.twitter.com/2Ja6YszNoo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 19, 2020

NASCAR fans couldn’t get enough of Bowyer, and many hope he participates in next week’s broadcast as well.

Check out these reactions:

Bowyer and Gordon in the studio reacting to Preece and Dibenedetto 😅 These are the moments that make this iRacing series great. — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) April 19, 2020

TEMPERS FLARIN 🔥🔥🔥 Bowyer encouraging a fight between Preece and Dibenedetto is beautiful television. #ProInvitationalSeries — Eric Estepp (@EricEstepp17) April 19, 2020

@ClintBowyer you’re the best thing on TV!! Thanks for the enjoyment!! — greg sellars (@g7eg66) April 19, 2020

#clintBowyer. Take them out to the junk yard. Pull a part. And video it. — boone (@boone97829719) April 19, 2020

Clint Bowyer, make us a favor: STAY IN THE BOOTH! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 #eNASCAR #iRacing — David (Gastón) Perticarari (@TeamPerticarari) April 19, 2020

Alright @iRacing/@NASCARONFOX, how about we swap @ClintBowyer and @JeffGordonWeb’s roles for next week’s race @TalladegaSuperS? Jeff behind the wheel, Clint in the booth. — Christian Espinoza (@Christian_Racin) April 19, 2020

Thanks for your interesting commentary This Bud’s for you — tony salvato (@30pack3) April 19, 2020

@ClintBowyer #ProInvitationalSeries commentary is what this country needs right now 😂😂😂 — Andy Player (@nehi6) April 19, 2020

If anything comes from this #nascar iracing it’s becoming clearer and clearer @NASCARONFOX needs to get @ClintBowyer in the booth with @JeffGordonWeb — Kris Lewko (@Krislewko87) April 19, 2020

Is it wrong that I'm having more fun watching @NASCARONFOX #iRacing than I do watching real races? I love all the commentary and light-hearted banter. I also love seeing @DaleJr and Bobby Labonte race again. Thank you all for keeping us entertained. Especially you @ClintBowyer 😂 — Kathy (@Misz_Wilkes) April 19, 2020

Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race was just the latest example of iRacing and NASCAR teaming up to help motorsports fans scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The races, which began after the 2020 season screeched to a halt, have been entertaining, and the broadcasts as informative as they’ve been all-around enjoyable.

The Pro Invitational Series will continue next Sunday at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. No word yet on whether Bowyer plans to lend his broadcasting chops.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images