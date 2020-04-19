Don’t be surprised if Clint Bowyer slides into the broadcast booth once his racing career ends.

The veteran driver finished dead-last in Sunday’s eNASCAR race at virtual Richmond Raceway, eventually watching William Byron win his second straight iRacing Pro Invitational Series event. However, the ever-entertaining Bowyer still managed to be the story of the day for NASCAR fans.

Bowyer participated in FOX’s broadcast throughout the race, and provided some truly hilarious commentary. His back-and-forths with Jeff Gordon were particularly amusing.

Here are some of the highlights:

NASCAR fans couldn’t get enough of Bowyer, and many hope he participates in next week’s broadcast as well.

Check out these reactions:

Sunday’s Pro Invitational Series race was just the latest example of iRacing and NASCAR teaming up to help motorsports fans scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The races, which began after the 2020 season screeched to a halt, have been entertaining, and the broadcasts as informative as they’ve been all-around enjoyable.

The Pro Invitational Series will continue next Sunday at virtual Talladega Superspeedway. No word yet on whether Bowyer plans to lend his broadcasting chops.

More Motorsports: NASCAR Reportedly Considering These Four Schedules To Restart 2020 Season

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images