If NASCAR members were hoping to gamble on eNASCAR racing, then they’re about to be disappointed.

Amid pauses to sports across the globe, NASCAR has pivoted to the esports world, which has been a popular alternative.

But interestingly, NASCAR updated the rulebook Thursday to forbid its members from betting on eNASCAR events.

NASCAR updated the rulebook today to include language about eGaming in its gambling section pic.twitter.com/1GuiUqQkAY — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) April 2, 2020

Of course, NASCAR probably wouldn’t feel compelled to make this addition to the rulebook if there wasn’t some sort of suspicion folks were kicking the tires on betting. With that in mind, it seems to validate that there is a good bit of interest in eNASCAR, which is a promising sign amid these uncertain times.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY Sports Images