Larry Walker and Derek Jeter will have to wait to be enshrined into Cooperstown.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony officially was postponed Wednesday until July 23-26, 2021, a statement released by the board of directors.. The news comes a day after it was speculated an announcement would be made this week.

“It was a very difficult decision, but with so many unknowns facing the world, the Board felt strongly that this was the right decision,” Hall of Fame member and vice chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Joe Morgan said in a statement. “Our Class of 2020 electees should enjoy the same wonderful experience that I did when I was elected, and they will have that opportunity next summer.”

New York has had a plethora of cases of coronavirus since the pandemic started. And with so many unknowns surrounding the virus, and with thousands of people (including at-risk Hall of Famers) set to attend the ceremony, it only made sense to hold it next year.

Both Walker and Jeter understand and are looking forward to next summer.

“I fully understand and agree with the Board’s decision,” Walker said in the statement released by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. “It is most important to do the right thing for everybody involved, and that means not putting any participants in jeopardy, whether Hall of Famers or visitors. I realize how serious this situation has become and how many lives have been lost.”

Jeter echoed Walker’s sentiments:

“Being inducted into the Hall of Fame will be an incredible honor, but the health and safety of everyone involved are paramount,” he said. “I respect and support the decision to postpone this year’s enshrinement and am looking forward to joining current Hall of Famers, fans, staff and my family and friends in Cooperstown in 2021.”

Now Walker and Jeter have a little extra time prepare their speech.

