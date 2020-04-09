Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Round 2 of the “NBA 2K” players-only tournament finally has arrived.

Following Round 1, which wrapped up Sunday, eight NBA players are set to square off Thursday night in the quarterfinals. The winners will advance to the semifinals, which will be held Saturday before the finals. The tournament champion will receive $100,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Here’s how the bracket stands entering Thursday night’s action.

All matchups will air on ESPN2.

Here’s how to watch the quarterfinals of the “NBA 2K” players-only Tournament online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via 2K Games