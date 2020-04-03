Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you a basketball fan who needs to scratch the itch amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Well, some of the best gamers in the NBA are here to help.

Beginning Friday, ESPN will air a players-only “NBA 2K” tournament starring Kevin Durant and Trae Young, among others. The winner of the tournament, which will feature 16 players and conclude Saturday, April 11, will receive $100,000 to be donated to a charity of their choice.

Here’s the Round 1 bracket:

Friday’s broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a preview show that will lead into the tournament’s first matchup — Durant and Derrick Jones Jr. — and conclude around 11:30 p.m. The rest of the first round will air Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, with the semifinals and finals set for Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Round 1 of the “NBA 2K” players-only Tournament online:

When: Friday, April 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via 2K Games