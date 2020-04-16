A champion will be crowned Thursday night.
After an uneven debut, the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge concludes Thursday night with the semifinals and finals. Sunday night’s broadcast left much to be desired, so here’s hoping Thursday’s product is more, you know, watchable.
Here are the semifinal matchups:
Semifinal 1: Chauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley Jr.
Semifinal 2: Zach LaVine vs. Allie Quigley
The NBA Horse Challenge semifinals and finals start at 9 PM ET on ESPN. @1MrBigShot vs. @MCONLEY10 @ZachLaVine vs. @alliequigley pic.twitter.com/2VAvu4V5i3
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 16, 2020
The winners will advance to the finals, which are scheduled to start around 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge semifinals and finals online and on TV:
When: Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN
