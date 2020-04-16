Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A champion will be crowned Thursday night.

After an uneven debut, the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge concludes Thursday night with the semifinals and finals. Sunday night’s broadcast left much to be desired, so here’s hoping Thursday’s product is more, you know, watchable.

Here are the semifinal matchups:

Semifinal 1: Chauncey Billups vs. Mike Conley Jr.

Semifinal 2: Zach LaVine vs. Allie Quigley

The winners will advance to the finals, which are scheduled to start around 11 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here’s how to watch the 2020 NBA HORSE Challenge semifinals and finals online and on TV:

When: Thursday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images