Sorry NBA fans, professional basketball will remain on hold through April.

The league does not expect to make a decision about the 2019-20 season in April, according to commissioner Adam Silver. The NBA indefinitely suspended its season March 11 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert testing positive for the deadly virus the same night.

Now, it appears it’ll be a few more weeks until fans have any sort of answer regarding the future of the season.

“Essentially, what I’ve told my folks over the last week is that we just should just accept that, at least for the month of April, we won’t be in a position to make any decisions,” Silver said Monday, via ESPN. “And I don’t think that necessarily means on May 1 we will be.”

Woof.

There reportedly is “a significant amount of pessimism” in the NBA about if the season actually will resume. So fans probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

