Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Players around the NBA have set aside rivalries in support of Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center announced Monday that his mother, Jacqueline, has died after contracting COVID-19. Towns previously had announced she was placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma March 25 due to coronavirus complications.

The NBA may not be able to compete due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped players from coming together for Towns. A number of athletes sent their support to the Towns family and expressed their condolences on Twitter.

My thoughts and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns

and his family 😔 R.I.P 💔 https://t.co/4X88XBG0HS — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) April 13, 2020

Man… thoughts and prayers with you and the entire family @KarlTowns 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) April 13, 2020

Mrs. Towns was always warm and sweet. Praying for the whole Towns family. RIP….🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 13, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to my brother @KarlTowns and his family❤️ 🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 13, 2020

Wow… I hope everybody is taking this pandemic seriously… Continue to Pray for every family through this tough time, and hold your Loved ones Close🙏🏽❤️ — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 13, 2020

😢😢 damn man this hurts!! Sending love and prayers your way @KarlTowns ❤️ https://t.co/UyAz9UJdiL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 13, 2020

The Timberwolves organization also expressed its support of the Towns family during this challenging time.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the Towns family.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images