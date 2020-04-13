Players around the NBA have set aside rivalries in support of Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Minnesota Timberwolves center announced Monday that his mother, Jacqueline, has died after contracting COVID-19. Towns previously had announced she was placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma March 25 due to coronavirus complications.

The NBA may not be able to compete due to the pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped players from coming together for Towns. A number of athletes sent their support to the Towns family and expressed their condolences on Twitter.

The Timberwolves organization also expressed its support of the Towns family during this challenging time.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.”

Our deepest condolences go out to the Towns family.

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images