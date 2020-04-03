Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Garnett is heading to Springfield, Mass.

The members of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class were leaked Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. And Garnett is among the inductees, as well as Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

It appears Rudy Tomjanovich will be inducted as well.

Wow! NBA sources: Former #Rockets Coach Rudy Tomjanovich elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 3, 2020

This is an absolutely loaded class, and none of those three selections coming as surprises.

Garnett finished his career as a 15-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA selection, winning a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January, is a five-time NBA champ who earned 15 All-NBA selections.

Duncan also is a five-time champion, and was named an All-Star and All-NBA selection 15 times in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/Boston Celtics