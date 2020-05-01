Like hockey, basketball also needs to think about the 2020-21 season.

While uncertainty surrounds the current year, the following one looms in the background. An NBA champion typically is crowned in June, but that’s unlikely this year as the coronavirus continues to sweep the United States.

And while there’s optimism the current season will return, plenty of questions remain for next. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, commissioner Adam Silver has been “preparing teams” for a postponed start to 2020-21.

“There’s support for a 2020-2021 season that would start in December and extend through late July or August, sources said. Silver has been preparing teams for the possibility of a delayed start to next season, which would potentially address the league’s longer-range concerns, whether this season is completed or not,” Woj reported Thursday night.

As the pause continues, it becomes increasingly more important to consider how next season will be impacted and how much turnaround time the players will have, especially those who make the postseason given this year resumes at some point.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images