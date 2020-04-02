The COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe and brought the world of sports to a screeching halt. And now a normal playoff schedule appears to be in danger.

The NBA was the first of the major sports leagues to indefinitely suspend its season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. And with stay-at-home orders and advisories being issued across many states, it doesn’t seem likely the NBA will be able to carry out its normal playoff format.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix on Thursday reported, citing league sources, that “any chance of a traditional postseason is out.”

“At this point, several team and league officials told SI.com, any chance of a traditional postseason is out,” Mannix wrote. “Travel is expected to be challenging in the coming months. Cities are being impacted differently. What if restrictions in Memphis loosen before they do in Los Angeles? How would the NBA even hold these matchups?”

Las Vegas reportedly emerged as the “best location” for teams to finish out the season should it resume. And while Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban remains optimistic about the season returning, there’s still plenty of questions surrounding how the league will handle remaining games as well as the postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images