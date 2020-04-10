Donovan Mitchell has overcome COVID-19, but the bout with the virus might prove to have a lasting impact on the Jazz guard.

Saturday will mark one month since the NBA officially put the 2019-20 NBA season on pause. The decision came after it was revealed Utah big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Days prior to the positive test, Gobert seemingly mocked the severity of the virus by touching all of the microphones at a media availability, and he reportedly was careless in the locker room, as well.

Mitchell turned in a positive COVID-19 test one day after his All-Star teammate. But despite both players being cleared of the virus for weeks now, their relationship reportedly remains fractured, per a report from The Athletic.

“The Jazz have already begun working on the Mitchell-Gobert relationship, but sources say Mitchell remains reluctant to fix what might have been broken,” the report reads.

The Athletic also was told by a source that the Mitchell-Gobert relationship “doesn’t appear salvageable.”

It will be difficult for all players and teams across the league to pick up where they left off whenever the NBA deems it is safe enough to resume play. But judging from The Athletic’s report, it sounds like it will be particularly challenging for the Jazz, who held the fourth seed in the Western Conference prior to the pause.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images