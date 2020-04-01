Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a possibility NBA players will have a portion of their salary withheld should the remainder of the 2019-20 season get canceled.

The league indefinitely suspended operations March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. It is unknown when — or if — the season will resume. And if games indeed get canceled, players may see a cut in pay.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA and NBA Players Association “are discussing scenarios for withholding up to 25% of players’ remaining salaries.”

“The collective bargaining agreement maintains that players lose approximately 1% of salary per canceled game, based on a force majeure provision, which covers several catastrophic circumstances, including epidemics and pandemics,” Wojnarowski wrote.

The league already said it would pay players through April 1, but a check for April 15 — the next pay period — was not guaranteed.

No games have yet to be canceled and the league reportedly was considering Las Vegas as its “best location” should the season return to finish games.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports Images