The NBA didn’t waste any time suspending the 2019-20 season, becoming the first organization to do so in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, and it appears their proactive stance could continue.

The league has been accessing alternative ways to test for COVID-19, per ESPN. The NBA and the Players Association reportedly have collaborated on evaluating blood-testing devices for the coronavirus, and how quickly they can indicate accurate results.

“Rapid-testing results are key to return to work, return to sports, everything,” one NBA general manager told ESPN. “Whatever job you have and environment you work in, if you’re interacting with people, we’re all going to have to feel safe doing that. Sports isn’t any different.”

One of the biggest questions with this testing process is its practicality. Naturally, using the test in hospitals would take precedent over athletics.

There’s no telling if or when a device capable of testing for the virus accurately and quickly will be available, however. Still, the NBA is exploring the possibility.

“While our foremost priority remains everyone’s health and well-being, the league office continues to evaluate all options for a return to play,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN. “Any decision on a date to restart the season is likely weeks away and will be made in consultation with public health experts and in line with governmental directives and guidance.”

That said, financial pressures are continuing to build. It is likely that the league will do anything it can to get play back up and running — with an abundance of caution, of course.

“Adam was the first to close, and that resonates,” an NBA general manager told ESPN. “We’re not going to be the first to open and have it be a disaster.”

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 and reportedly will not determine when play can resume during the month of April.

