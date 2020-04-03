Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was talk of the NBA and the NBAPA trying to reach an agreement to restructure players remaining salaries this week.

According to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league has proposed a pretty substantial pay cut.

“The NBA is proposing to the NBPA that players take a 50 percent paycheck reduction beginning April 15,” Shams on Friday reported.

Top league officials were rumored to be making less during this time as well, but the players association might not be willing to give up that much. And they don’t want the reduction to go into effect that soon.

“The NBPA has counter-proposed a 25 percent reduction of paychecks starting in mid-May,” Shams added.

At the mercy of the coronavirus, the league has a lot to deliberate on these days, including where to host the playoffs if the league does come come back this year and how to handle draft preparations.

Hopefully, we’ll have more answers soon.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images