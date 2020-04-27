Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA reportedly planned to re-open facilities May 1 in states that had eased up on their stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But one team in particular didn’t seem keen on the idea and was not going to partake.

Now the league reportedly is pushing it back a week.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks decided they were not going to open their facilities, despite Georgia trying to re-open the state.

“We are going to wait and see what happens in the state over the couple weeks,” Hawks president of basketball operations and general manager Travis Schlenk said, via Wojnarowski. “If there’s a positive response, we’ll slowly open up. If it’s a negative response, we’ll make sure our staff and players remain healthy.”

Wonjarowski also reported that teams who originally planned to open its facilities May 1 now will open May 8 for voluntary workouts.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke down some protocols players reportedly will have to abide by come May 8.

Sources: If an NBA team facility’s city is no longer subject to stay-at-home order, it may make facility open potentially starting May 8: – Individual workouts; no more than four players permitted at facility at one time

– Max of one team staffer in person — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 27, 2020

Sources: When NBA’s facilities open as soon as May 8, players must wear facemasks at all times, except when in physical activity; staffers working with players must wear gloves; physical distancing of at least 12 feet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 27, 2020

Sources: The NBA has informed each team to assign one senior executive to this position — Facility Hygiene Officer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 27, 2020

Of course, a lot can happen between now and May 8. And while it seems the NBA is trying to be cautious should facilities be allowed to open next week, teams will have to implement a plan in order to stagger the four people allowed in the facility at once.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images